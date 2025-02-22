2023’s The Marvels became the lowest-grossing film of the MCU because it mostly received negative reviews. Captain America: Brave New World has successfully avoided becoming the lowest-grossing MCU film by surpassing Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson’s movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, the 2023 movie earned around $46.1 million on its opening weekend in the US and Canada, registering the weakest debut for an MCU movie. The record was previously held by The Incredible Hulk, released in 2008. It collected $84.5 million in North America and $121.63 million overseas. Therefore, the film’s worldwide collection is $206.13 million, which did not recover its estimated net expenditure of $307.3 million, according to Forbes. It is one of the most expensive MCU films ever.

While The Marvels expanded the MCU narrative, it faced significant box office challenges, leading to financial losses and prompting discussions about the future strategy for MCU film releases. Now, Anthony Mackie starrer Captain America: Brave New World has surpassed the global haul of the 2023 movie, successfully dodging the danger of being the lowest-grossing MCU film.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America 4 registered the lowest Thursday for Captain America movies by grossing $3.2 million only. It has declined by 5.9% from Wednesday. At this exact point, The Winter Soldier collected $4.6 million, The First Avenger earned $5.4 million, and Civil War raked in $8.2 million, more than double what the 2025 release raked in. It is, however, the 5th biggest Thursday for February, staying behind Ant-Man 3’s $3.8 million, Fifty Shades of Grey’s $4.2 million, Deadpool’s $8 million, and Black Panther‘s $14.3 million. It has hit the $113 million cume in North America in seven days.

Allied to the $98.27 million international cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $211.27 million cume. Therefore, the movie has surpassed The Marvels in seven days. Captain America: Brave New World still has a long way to go, but this is an encouraging feat for the makers. The film was released in theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

