The epic historical action film Chhaava refuses to slow down at the box office. It has concluded its first week on a successful note. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has now become the first 300 crore grosser of Bollywood in 2025. Scroll below for the worldwide update!

Week 1 Domestic Update

On Thursday, Laxman Utekar‘s directorial added 21.60 crores more to its box office collections. It is maintaining an excellent hold as the earnings have not missed the 20 crore mark yet. The 7-day total in India stands at 225.28 crores net.

Overseas Earnings

In the international circuit, Chhaava is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 so far. In its first week, it made cumulative earnings of 52.83 crores gross. The epic historical action drama has achieved another feat as it has crossed the 50 crore mark. The second weekend will further boost the earnings and hopefully, Vicky Kaushal starrer will soon hit a century.

Worldwide Total!

Chhaava is now the first Indian film to have entered the 300 crore club globally. No other biggie, including Game Changer and Sky Force could achieve that milestone at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

India net- 225.28 crores

India gross- 265.83 crores

Overseas gross- 52.83 crores

Worldwide gross- 318.66 crores

Beats 10 Indian films

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has surpassed as many as 8 Indian films at the worldwide box office. On its seventh day, it has left behind Mission Mangal (287.18 crores), Raees (287.71 crores), Housefull 4 (291.08 crores), Sooryavanshi (291.14 crores), The Kerala Story (293.15 crores), Hindi Medium (304.57 crores), Golmaal Again (310.67 crores), Good Newwz (311.27 crores), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sanam Teri Kasam vs Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office (14-Day Total): Harshvardhan Rane Starrer Triumphs With 29% Higher Earnings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News