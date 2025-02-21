Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane led Sanam Teri Kasam re-release is a huge success at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing re-run in India. The romantic drama recently surpassed Sohum Shah‘s Tumbbad. Scroll below for a detailed two-week comparison between the two successes.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Total

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s directorial has completed two weeks at the domestic box office. It added 35 lakh crores more to the kitty on day 14. Harshvardhan Rane starrer witnessed a 46% drop in collections, compared to 65 lahks earned the previous day.

The two-week total of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release now concludes at 33.10 crores net. The romantic drama is achieving new benchmarks for upcoming re-runs in India.

Sanam Teri Kasam vs Tumbbad re-release (2 Weeks)

Sohum Shah led Tumbbad was previously the highest-grossing re-release in India. It had accumulated 32.21 crores upon its arrival in September 2024.

Check out a 14-day comparison between both films below:

Sanam Teri Kasam vs Tumbbad

Week 1: 26.85 crores VS 13.44 crores

VS Week 2: 6.25 crores VS 12.26 crores

Total (14 days): 33.10 crores VS 25.70 crores

Tumbbad re-release had minted almost 2X the sum Sanam Teri Kasam did in its second week. However, thanks to the glorious opening week, Harshvardhan starrer stands 29% higher.

Overall Box Office Collections

The romantic drama had earned only 9 crores during its original run and was declared a flop back in 2016. Including the re-release, its overall earnings now stand at 42.10 crores.

It is mounted on a budget of 18 crores, which means the producers have raked in returns of 24.10 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to 133b.88%.

