Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad surprised the audiences this year with the film re-releasing in the theaters and turning into the biggest re-release at the box office in India. After breaking records, the actor is back with another story which is horrific and Crazxy at the same time! The film is a suspense thriller and the trailer intrigues you to the highest order!

Sohum Shah plays a good Surgeon, a bad father, and a questionable human being, turning the story into an ultimate horror when his daughter gets kidnapped! The trailer immediately reminds you of a lot of chasing-for-daughter suspense thrillers – be it Sushmita Sen’s Samay, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Jazbaa, or Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly!

But the Crazxy trailer takes the suspense into a cut-throat chase, probably chasing the plot swiftly like Anurag Kashyap‘s Ugly but also keeping the emotions very confusing and raw like Vijay Sethupathi’s recent arrival!

All in all, the 2-minute 10-second trailer keeps the expectations and looking at Sohum Shah’s shade in the film, we can bet that he might have taken an exit from the world of Tumbbad and he has not got ridden of his inner Hastar, channelizing it the right amount in another mysterious horror land of Crazxy!

The background score promises to keep you pumped up against the backdrop of Goli Maar Bheje Mein, and we are very invested in knowing what is Sohum Shah as Abhimanyu Sood up to in this film that offers no hint about the story despite a good trailer. This might fall in favor of the film or against it!

If the film is what it has shown in its glimpse, then Indian Cinema might as well have a Sohum Shah genre because the man knows what he is doing and owns it in every single frame. Hopefully, the film will turn out the way it has shown!

Crazxy is all set to arrive in the theaters on February 28. Check out the trailer of the film here.

