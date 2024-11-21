Sohum Shah has been known for his talent as an actor. But, did you know that he is also an entrepreneur and the founder of Sohum Shah Films. In fact, he has a clear and powerful philosophy when it comes to filmmaking. “Make one film, but do it with all your heart,” he says, reflecting on a lesson he learned from none other than Aamir Khan.

For Sohum, passion and dedication are far more important than focusing solely on commercial success. This belief has guided him in his journey both as an actor and a producer. He always goes above and beyond to make sure that his work reflects perfection in every way, making his projects very hard to miss out on.

Sohum Shah’s hardwork with Tumbbad

As a producer, Sohum’s work on Tumbbad, a fantasy folklore film, stands as a prime example of his commitment to heartfelt cinema. Released in 2018, Tumbbad quickly earned a cult following due to its unique narrative and haunting visuals. However, the film’s success didn’t end there.

In 2024, it was re-released to remarkable success, earning three times its original box office earnings and crossing ₹50 crores. This made Tumbbad the highest-grossing re-release in Indian cinema, a testament to its lasting impact.

Sohum’s approach to filmmaking is all about creating stories that resonate with audiences and stir emotions. “I don’t have any special topics in mind that I want to focus on. Whoever brings me a good script, I will work with that person,” he shares, underlining that it’s the story, not the trends, that matters most.

By focusing on creating films with passion and purpose, Sohum Shah is proving that success is about more than just numbers—it’s about making films that leave a lasting impact on the audience, much like the lessons he’s learned from Aamir Khan.

What are Sohum Shah’s future projects?

Sohum’s next big projects are Tumbbad 2, which promises to continue the beloved saga, and Crazxy, a film from Sohum Shah Films slated for release on March 7, 2025.

The motion poster for Crazxy has already created excitement, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Sohum’s filmmaking journey. We honestly can’t wait to watch these awaited movies, can you?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting Bollywood features!

Must Read: When AR Rahman’s Wife Revealed Song That Made Her Cry, Says ‘Not His Composition, But The Way He Sang It’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News