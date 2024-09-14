After Laila Majnu, another 2018 underdog, is finally here to earn its due credit. We’re talking about Tumbbad, which was re-released in theatres on Friday, September 13, 2024. The advance booking sales were earth-shattering, and the result is visible in box office collections. Sohum Shah’s directorial has made a fantastic opening. Scroll below for the exciting update!

Tumbbad is a folk-horror film that gained positive reviews in 2018 but failed at the box office due to budget recovery. Made on a budget of 15 crores, the Sohum Shah starrer fell short by only 1.52 crores of breakeven as it earned 13.48 crores in its lifetime at the Indian box office. It is time for redemption now, and the trends look highly favorable!

Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 1

As per the latest update flowing in, Tumbbad re-release has minted a whopping 1.65 crores on day 1. It has truly surpassed expectations as experts expected anything in the vicinity of 1 crore, which would also have been an impressive start. The word-of-mouth has been highly favorable, and the buzz is massive amid little to no options at the Indian theatres.

Tumbbad Re-Release vs Original Day 1

Back in 2018, Rahi Anil Barve‘s directorial had made an opening of 0.65 crores at the box office. This means the re-release has witnessed an excellent jump of 153% compared to its original start. The figures are indeed mind-boggling! And it will only get bigger and better with the initiation of the weekend.

Tumbbad 2 is on the cards!

The makers dropped a bombshell by announcing the Tumbbad sequel in the end credits of the re-release. The Internet is breaking, and fans cannot keep calm to see how the story unfolds in the upcoming movie.

