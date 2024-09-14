The horror-comedy flick Stree 2 has left us mind-boggled with its humungous box office collections. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer is making the most in Indian theatres with little to no competition. But the pace has slowed down overseas after a glorious 30-day run. Scroll below for the latest worldwide updates!

Stree 2 was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. Despite strong competition for footfalls from Hollywood biggies like Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us, it managed to attract audiences in international circuits like North America. It is now gradually washing out from the overseas markets, although there’s a long way to go in the domestic arena.

Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections Day 30

In India, the Stree sequel majorly benefitted from the buy 1 get 1 free offer on Friday, the 13th. It added another 3.60 crores to its kitty, taking the box office collections to 567.78 crores net. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film jumps to 669.98 crores in gross earnings.

The overseas collections have slowed as the growth from fifth Thursday to Friday was only 0.20 crores, around 0.15%. Stree 2 has accumulated 135.65 crores from the international circuits. The worldwide box office collections after 30 days stand at 805.63 crores.

Only 26 crores away from beating PK

Since its official entry into the 800 crore club, Stree 2 is competing to steal the #8 spot from PK in the list of highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office. Aamir Khan starrer had minted 831.50 crores globally, which means Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film only needs around 26 crores to achieve that milestone! Exciting times ahead.

