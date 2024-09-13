Back in 2018, Stree was one of the biggest surprises in Bollywood. Now, Stree 2 has surpassed expectations—and how! Not just in India, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy flick is also minting massive moolah in the overseas markets. The worldwide collections have now entered the 800 crore club. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

It has truly been a record-breaking spree for Amar Kaushik‘s directorial. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film in India so far. The horror-comedy flick achieved another massive milestone as it became the highest Hindi grosser of 2024 in North America as well on day 29 by beating Fighter. The runway is clear with limited releases in theatres, so there’s still a long way to go.

Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections Day 29

On the last day of the fourth week, Stree 2 minted 564.18 crores. When converted into gross earnings, the collections come to around 665.73 crores gross. Around 135.45 crores gross have been added from the overseas markets. The worldwide box office collections after 29 days stand at 801.18 crores gross.

Drumrolls, please! Stree 2 has officially entered the 800 crore club, a milestone nobody imagined it would unlock in its lifetime!

Next aim is Aamir Khan’s PK

The Stree sequel is currently the ninth highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. It is now only 30 crores away from surpassing Aamir Khan starerr PK (831.50 crores gross) and stealing the 8th spot.

The next aim would be Baahubali 2 (Hindi), with 893.19 crores of global earnings. That’s going to be a difficult mark to achieve, given Stree 2 is in the last phase of its theatrical run. But Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao starrer has been surprising us since day 1, so you never know!

BOGO offer on Friday, the 13th

The makers have pulled off a smart strategy today, providing buy 1 get 1 free ticket today, i.e., on Friday, the 13th. Stree 2 is surely going to benefit, given that word of mouth continues to be strong despite completion of almost a month at the box office! From tomorrow, another bonanza weekend begins, so there will be a further bump in figures.

