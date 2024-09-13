Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 has officially completed its fourth week at the worldwide box office but has a long way to go! It has achieved many milestones in its theatrical run. Adding another feather to the cap, it has now become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America. Scroll below for details as Fighter slips to #2 with a considerable margin!

The Stree sequel has enjoyed a record-breaking spree in theatres. Released on August 15, 2024, the horror-comedy drama is the most profitable film of 2024. It has also left behind every Hindi film this year with its humungous collections. There’s no strong competition at the ticket windows, which is why the makers may continue the theatrical run for a longer period.

Stree 2 At The North American Box Office

Despite completing 29 days at the box office, Stree 2 continues its strong run worldwide. It has earned 135.45 crores gross in the international circuits. Out of this, 67.14 crores gross is from North America alone. This makes up almost 49.56% of the total overseas collections!

Stree 2 is now the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2024

Hrithik Roshan led Fighter was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2024 in North America, with box office collections of 63.79 crores gross. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s film has surpassed that mark by a considerable margin and has now stolen the #1 spot.

It is to be noted that the theatrical run is yet to conclude in the USA/ Canada markets, so the lifetime collections will further surge from here. What a commendable run!

More about Stree 2

It is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree. The ensemble cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi. Tammannaah Bhatia and Akshay Kumar are also seen in special appearances.

Stree 3 is already in the works and is expected to get bigger and better with the rumored inclusion of Akshay Kumar.

