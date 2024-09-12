Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has ended its fourth week on a historic note at the Indian box office. As reported earlier, the film registered the highest week 4 collection for a Hindi film, and the feat was achieved one day prior to the completion of the week. Today, the Stree sequel displayed its stronghold yet again, showing a minimal drop. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 29!

The Amar Kaushik directorial continues to show strong legs during its theatrical run and is enjoying the complete benefit of the lack of major Bollywood releases. Riding high on positive word-of-mouth, the film has consistently attracted footfalls, and even on the fifth Thursday, the collection remained impressive and close to Wednesday.

As per early trends, Stree 2 closed its day 29 by earning 2.85-3 crores, which is a superb hold compared to day 28’s 3.04 crores. Including this estimated number, the total at the Indian box office goes up to 564.13-564.28 crores. During the weekend, the film will again show healthy growth, and there’s even an Eid-E-Milad holiday on Monday, so it will be a bonus extended weekend.

Tomorrow, some Bollywood films are arriving in theatres, but most are re-releases. Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza’s Tujhe Meri Kasam, Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara, and Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad are set for a re-run tomorrow. There’s also a fresh film in the form of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders. All these films will definitely impact the screen/show count of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer, but the Buy 1 Get 1 offer will give a boost.

Out of all the films arriving tomorrow, The Buckingham Murders and Tumbbad are expected to impact Stree 2’s collection to some extent, but it’ll still be in a comfortable position to enter the 600 crore club at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

