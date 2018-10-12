Tumbbad Movie Review: Never Knew Fear Could Look So Beautiful!

Tumbbad Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)
Star Cast: Sohum Shah, Anita Date, Ronjini Chakraborty, Mohd Samad, Jyoti Malshe
Director/s: Rahi Anil Barve, Anand Gandhi, Adesh Prasad
What’s Good: Pankaj Kumar’s cinematography creates an atmosphere that will spook you out but still make you stick to your seat to narrate an intriguing tale, Jesper Kyd’s background score which adds to cinematic brilliance
What’s Bad: A strange thing about mystery is, it’s only intriguing until it’s not known! In the first half, makers put out way too much about the beast & hence the interest starts to slip
Loo Break: If you’re scared of horror, you’ll have to take one naturally but as far as the film is concerned you shouldn’t break the link
Watch or Not?: This isn’t your usual Bollywood horror flick, this has a story! Watch it for its thrilling moments & a very dark yet satisfying tone
User Rating:
Tumbbad Movie Review: Script Analysis
Tumbbad Movie Review: Star Performance
Sohum Shah delivers a haunting performance as Vinayak. The greed is visible through his expressions & that’s a great feat to achieve when you’ve such a role to play. He’s wicked but at the same time displays the emotions that one can totally relate with. The actress playing Vinayak’s mother is amazing in her little role.
Anita Date (Vinayak’s wife) delivers a fine performance too. Ronjini Chakraborty (Vinayak’s mistress) is a natural, Mohd Samad (Vinayak’s son) is a star of the second half, Jyoti Malshe (Vinayak’s grandmother) as the creepy old woman will haunt your dreams for a long time.
Tumbbad Movie Review: Direction, Music
Rahi Anil Barve is the mastermind behind the story of Tumbbad which is inspired by Shripad Narayan Pendse’s Marathi novel Tumbadche Khot. But Anand Gandhi and Adesh Prasad stepped in later to rework on the already shot film. As said before, it’s the story and screenplay that required some brushing; there are no major complaints with the direction.
As far as songs are concerned, it’s just a single title song composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Atul Gogavale. It’s played at the various junctures in the film and is effective every single time. Jesper Kyd’s background score is one of the best to come out of a Bollywood film.
Movie Review: The Last Word
All said and done, Tumbbad is one magnificent looking film. A dark fusion of horror, fantasy, drama and thriller – the story of Tumbbad is surely to haunt your thoughts even after you leave the cinema hall. A treat for the lovers of this genre.
Three and a half stars!
Tumbbad Movie Trailer
Tumbbad Movie releases on 12th October, 2018.
Share with us your experience of watching Tumbbad Movie .