Daniel Craig VS Pierce Brosnan's James Bond Movies At The Box Office: With $3.9 Billion Global Haul, The Skyfall Star Has Over 75% Higher Collection Than The Retired Spy!

The James Bond franchise has spawned 25 films to date, grossing over $7.8 Billion Worldwide. Daniel Craig’s James Bond is responsible for at least 50 per cent of the revenue, while Pierce Brosnan’s films account for at least 10 per cent.

There is no denying Daniel Craig’s five James Bond films witnessed more commercial success than any other actor in the franchise. However, Irish star Pierce Brosnan, who carried the license to kill in the 1990s, is the only second Bond actor to gross over $1 billion with just four films. Even Sean Connery’s Iconic seven James Bond films failed to crack the $1 billion mark. They collectively grossed over $600 million between 1963 to 1971.

Before Daniel Craig took over the role in 2006 with Casino Royale, Pierce Brosnan played the suave British spy in four films between 1995 and 2007. Brosnan’s portrayal of 007 was praised by many and is still considered to be one of the few iconic films in the franchise. Brosnan first appeared in the 1995 film Goldeneye, which, at the time, went on to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise with $356 million worldwide. Brosnan’s last Bond film, Die Another Day, was his top grosser as 007, earning over $400 million in 2002. Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond has made over $1.4 billion worldwide.

Golden Eye (1995) – $356.4 Million Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) – $339.5 Million The World Is Not Enough (1999) – $361.7 Million Die Another Day (2002) – $431.9 Million

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig came out swinging at the box office with his first Bond film, Casino Royale, which grossed over $594 million. Craig’s highest-grosser is the third film, Skyfall, which made over $1 billion worldwide. Daniel Craig’s James Bond has made over $3.9 billion worldwide, which is 75% more than Brosnan’s films.

1. Casino Royale (2006) – $594 Million

2. Quantum Of Solace (2008) – $591 Million

3. Skyfall (2012) – $1.1 Billion

4. Spectre (2015) – $879 Million

5. No Time To Die (2021) – $758.9 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

