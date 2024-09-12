Box Office: Alien Crawls Past Another Decades-Old Iconic Franchise's $1.93 Billion Lifetime Haul

Alien: Romulus’ impressive box office run has helped the franchise surpass another decades-long franchise’s global box office earnings. The Alien franchise has overtaken the $1.93 Billion lifetime haul of another iconic franchise in Hollywood.

Beginning in 1979 with Ridley Scott’s sci-fi thriller Alien, the sci-fi franchise has been instilling fear in viewers for over four decades. Before the ninth entry in the film series, Alien: Romulus, arrived in theaters, the eight-film franchise had raked in over $1.6 billion at the box office. The arrival of Romulus last month pushed the franchise past the $1.9 billion mark. Alien also cruised past another iconic decades-old franchise’s lifetime revenue.

According to The Numbers, Alien: Romulus’ current global tally is $314.7 million. This puts the nine-film Alien franchise’s worldwide revenue at $1.947 billion. The Alien franchise has surpassed Rocky’s $1.933 Billion 10-film earnings.

The Sylvester Stallone starrer made its big screen debut in 1976 with Rocky, which grossed $225 million worldwide. The tenth film in the franchise Creed III premiered in 2023 and earned $274 million at the box office. The highest-grossing film in the franchise, Rocky IV, earned $300 million in 1985. The subsequent franchise films failed to echo their predecessors’ success.

Meanwhile, the Alien franchise has steadily amplified its revenue at the box office. The seventh instalment, Prometheus, is the highest-grossing film, earning over $400 million worldwide. While Covenant under-performed, earning less than $300 million, Romulus came back swinging and scored a hit for the decades-old beloved franchise, grossing over $300 million and counting.

With one film less than Rocky, the Alien franchise surpassed the prized fighter’s worldwide earnings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Warner Bros. Box Office: Barbie To Dark Knight Rises, The Century Old Studio’s Five Highest-Grossing Hits Have Each Crossed $1 Billion Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News