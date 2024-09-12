Alien: Romulus is crawling closer toward a major domestic box office milestone that only one other Alien film in the franchise has passed. The latest entry is less than $2 million away from joining Prometheus as the only second film in the franchise to reach the massive milestone at the domestic box office.

Directed by Fede Álvarez, the 2024 release is the ninth instalment in the franchise. Alien: Romulus, starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, and Archie Renaux, was off to a great start with a $42 million opening weekend. It became the second highest-grossing movie in the sci-fi horror series three weeks after its release.

Alien: Romulus is also the second Alien film to cross the $300 million milestone at the global box office after 2012’s Prometheus. It is now nearing a major domestic box office milestone crossed by only one other Alien film, Prometheus.

A month after the release, Alien: Romulus continued to rake in the big bucks despite tough competition from new entry Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. On Tuesday, September 10, Alien Romulus earned $510K at the domestic box office. The statewide earnings now stand at $98.1 million. It is less than $2 million away from hitting the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. Only Prometheus has crossed the impressive milestone, earning $123 million domestically.

When Alien: Romulus crosses the $100 million mark domestically, it will become the fifteenth 2024 film to cross milestones at the domestic box office.

According to the Numbers, Alien Romulus’s worldwide box office gross now is $314.4 million. It is only the tenth 2024 release to cross the $300 million mark at the global box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

