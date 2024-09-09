Disney is enjoying a winning streak at the box office because all of its movies are performing well. The 20th Century film Alien: Romulus is winning hearts all over the world and has thus helped the film cross this major milestone at the worldwide box office with a significant contribution from its China box office. Keep scrolling for more.

It is already the second highest-grossing film in the Alien franchise and has earned around 3.9 times more than its production budget. The film is only behind 2012’s Prometheus. The events of the 2024 release take place between the first Alien movie and 1986’s Aliens. Fede Alvarez’s movie has grossed outstanding numbers in Mainland China. It has a brand new cast headlined by the Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando recently shared the latest box office tally of Alien: Romulus, which mentioned the film’s overseas collection from this weekend. According to that, Fede Alvarez’s movie has collected a decent $13.7 million overseas, thereby reaching a $217.2 million international cume on its fourth weekend. The film got a boost due to its release in Japan this past week. The film has reached this cume over 52 markets.

In the United States, Alien: Romulus has collected $97.2 million so far; with that, the movie’s global collection has crossed the $300 million mark. Fede Alvarez’s movie has reached a $314.4 million cume at the worldwide box office. The report further mentioned that from hereon, the film’s performance will considerably depend on Japan’s collection and how much more it entertains the fans in China. However, it will remain below Prometheus‘ $400 million+ global haul. The 2024 release eyes a $340 million-$360 million run globally.

However, the film has successfully recovered its production budget of $80 million and has collected 293% of the cost, excluding the marketing spending. Alien: Romulus can be called a success at the box office. It was released on August 16 and still runs successfully in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Continues Its Victory Run Even After 86 Days, Beats Jurassic World’s $1.6 Billion+ To Become 8th Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News