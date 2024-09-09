Beetlejuice Beetlejuice scores the second biggest debut weekend of 2024 and beats Dune 2’s numbers. The sequel starring Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder has debuted with $100 million at the North American box office. The sequel has also surpassed It Chapter Two’s opening weekend collections to have the second biggest opening ever for horror and for September as well. Keep scrolling for more.

Tim Burton returned to helm the director’s chair for the sequel to the 1988 classic, which also starred Winona and Michael Keaton in the lead roles. The movie’s buzz was relatively high and positive, and the fans welcomed it with a warm hug. With a hint of nostalgia with the old leading stars along with new castmates, the film has opened on the right note.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has reportedly scored the biggest Sunday ever for a horror and a September release. It is the second live-action movie of the year to have a debut weekend of over $100 million, leaving behind Dune 2’s $82.5 million in the US. This Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton starrer movie has grossed a mindblowing $110 million on its opening weekend in North America. The sequel has also beaten It Chapter Two’s $91.1 million opening weekend collections to have the 2nd biggest opening ever for horror and 2nd biggest opening ever for September.

Tim Burton’s film has met the industry’s projections at the overseas box office, collecting $35.5 million on its 5-day debut weekend, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. Adding its $110 million US cume, the film’s debut weekend at the worldwide box office is a whopping $145.4 million.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice had an estimated production budget of $100 million, and the film has already earned 1.5 times that at the worldwide box office. The fantasy horror comedy by Tim Burton, starring Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton, was released in the US on September 6.

