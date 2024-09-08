Dennis Quaid starrer Reagan has benefitted from Labor Day and has turned in a strong number on its second Friday. Directed by Sean McNamara, it is a biographical drama about the 40th president of the United States, Ronald Wilson Reagan. Despite getting mixed reactions upon its release, the movie performs decently at the North American box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The latest drama is based on Paul Kengor’s 2006 book The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism. While Quaid plays the titular role of the late US president, Penelope Ann Miller, Robert Davi, Lesley-Anne Down, and Jon Voight appear in supporting roles. The film’s ratings on Rotten Tomatoes are poles apart; the critic’s score on Tomatometer is a disappointing 20%, while the Popcornmeter featuring the audience rating is a staggering 98%. The CinemaScore rating of this Dennis-led movie is an A.

As per reports, Reagan had a great hold at the US box office post-Labor Day and benefitted from the long weekend. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed that word of mouth for Reagan is strong and is helping the film progress at the North American box office. The trade analyst’s report showed the biographical drama had collected a strong $1.5 million on its second Friday from over just 2770 theatres and a dip of only 43.9% from last Friday when it came out.

Reagan is at number 3 on the domestic top five list based on the Friday collections, and after its debut weekend, it earned a spot at #4 last week. The movie has collected $14.8 million so far in North America, and it aims to earn between $5 million and $6 million on its second weekend. In addition to North America, the film is running in Lithuania, and from there, it has so far earned $3.38K.

More about Reagan –

The film’s official synopsis reads, “From dusty small-town roots to the glitter of Hollywood and then on to commanding the world stage, REAGAN is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds. Told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent whose life becomes inextricably linked with Ronald Reagan’s when Reagan first caught the Soviets’ attention as an actor in Hollywood, this film offers a perspective as unique as it is captivating.”

Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, was released in the theatres in the US on August 30.

