Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is all set to have an amazing debut weekend, as the release day collections are already so lucrative. It has recorded the second biggest opening day of 2024, beating MonsterVerse’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s numbers. In addition to that Jenna Ortega starrer movie has also set new records. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released in March of this year and is currently the 5th highest-grossing film of this year. It is the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise that emerged to be the highest-earning movie in the MonsterVerse. Meanwhile, Beetlejuice 2 is the sequel to the classic 1988 movie Beetlejuice by Tim Burton. The prequel featured Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in key roles, and they have once again reprised their roles. The latest release also has an ensemble cast, and the film will undoubtedly be rich in performances.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released in the theatres this past Friday and had an outstanding welcome. To begin with, the previews were impressive. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton starrer horror comedy has collected a splendid $41.5 million on its release day, including the impressive $13 million previews. It has beaten Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire to achieve a significant feat, but it has also surpassed It Chapter Two’s opening day numbers to register 2nd biggest release day for horror and 2nd biggest ever for September.

IT: Chapter Two collected $37 million on its release day, and Beetlejuice 2 beat that by a significant margin. On the other hand, the movie has scored the 2nd biggest opening day of 2024 for live actions by beating Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $36.8 million. Overall, it has registered as the 3rd biggest opening day of 2024.

Beetlejuice 2 is eyeing a $100 million—$110 million debut weekend. The prequel, released in 1988, collected only $8.03 million on its opening weekend, which is approximately 1270% more than Beetlejuice’s opening-day collections.

Beetlejuice 2, starring Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton, was released in the theatres on September 6.

