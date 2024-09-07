Alien: Romulus is having a blast at the Chinese box office and has finally slowed down a bit as it loses its #1 position. The film has slipped to #2 but still churning in China’s winning numbers. It is now one of the top ten highest-grossing Hollywood movies post-COVID in the region. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film recently opened in Japan, and while the opening day collection was not so tentative, it still managed to grab the top spot. It is also enjoying a fun ride in the US and other regions across the globe. But in China, the movie’s performance is exceptionally well and is leading in terms of collections. It has now surpassed Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy’s collections to achieve a place in the highest-grossing Hollywood movies post-COVID list.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando stated in his latest box office report that Alien: Romulus grossed a decent $948K over 69K screenings on its 4th Friday, facing a dip of 63% from last Friday. The movie has reached a $97.6 million cume in China, and with that, it has surpassed Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy’s lifetime collection in the Mainland. For the unversed, Ryan’s movie collected a whopping $95 million in China, and the latest installment in the Alien franchise has surpassed that number.

Alien: Romulus has reportedly beaten Free Guy‘s collections to become Hollywood’s #8 highest-grossing film post-COVID in China. It is expected to collect $100 million this weekend. The movie has already collected $185K in pre-sales for the fourth Saturday and is playing in 71K screenings.

It is eyeing a $3.5 million-$4.5 million on its fourth weekend in China. Meanwhile, the sci-fi horror flick collected $93.28 million in the US and $197.42 million overseas. Therefore, the global collection of the movie is $290.71 million.

Fede Alvarez directed Alien: Romulus starring Cailee Spaeny and Isabela Merced was released in the theatres on August 16.

