Alien: Romulus’s opening day verdict is here, and it suggests the movie will have a pretty good debut weekend. The movie by Fede Alvarez has received positive reviews from critics, and it is showing in the numbers. The latest sequel to the popular franchise is off to a solid start and another good win for Disney. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie Fede is the eighth in the Alien franchise and has received an above-average rating of 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb and a B+ on the CinemaScore site. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has been Certified Fresh with an 81% rating on Tomatometer from 256 reviews and an 86% Audience Score. The R-rated horror sci-fi might finally push Deadpool & Wolverine from its top spot.

According to Variety’s report, Alien: Romulus had a winning start on its release day this Friday and collected great numbers. For the uninitiated, the Alien franchise is nearly fifty years old, with the first film dating back to 1979 and directed by Ridley Scott. The last film in this series was Covenant in 2017. After a seven-year wait, the franchise has returned with Romulus.

Alien: Romulus collected $18 million from 3885 locations across the US on Friday, including preview screenings. It is predicted to earn around $40 million on its debut weekend. It will be another win for Disney, as the film is under their 20th Century studios. In the past two months, Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 did wonders at the box office and were two of the biggest summer releases of this year.

Besides such an impressive start at the North American box office, Alien: Romulus is expected to collect over $100 million globally on its opening weekend. Owing to its opening day numbers, the movie is at the top of the box office list, as per Box Office Mojo. It revealed that Deadpool & Wolverine collected $8.1 million on Friday across 3960 locations.

Alien: Romulus by Fede Alvarez, starring a whole new cast including Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, and Isabela Merced, was released in the theatres on August 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

