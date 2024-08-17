Jennifer Lawrence is an A-list star in Hollywood who has achieved a lot of fame and accolades for her work at a young age. She is best known for playing Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise. She has faced her highs and lows in the industry, and today, we have brought you Jennifer’s last five films at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, Lawrence started her career as a teenager, starring in guest roles on television. She got her first major role in the sitcom The Engvall Show. The Oscar-winner made her film debut with Garden Party; however, she was in a supporting role. Her breakthrough role came with the independent movie Winter’s Bone in 2010, and after, she also featured in X-Men: First Class as Mystique. However, she experienced true fame after appearing as Katniss Everdeen in 2012’s The Hunger Games. That year, she did Silver Linings Playbook, for which Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress.

Jennifer Lawrence reportedly became the second-youngest winner in that category at 22. According to The Numbers, she has appeared in 23 movies as a leading actress. Besides acting, she has also ventured into producing and was a producer for her film No Hard Feelings. On August 15, Jennifer turned 34 years old and has many more fantastic films to offer her fans.

Jennifer Lawrence’s worldwide aggregate box office across twenty-three movies as a leading actress is around $5.6 billion. She is a versatile actress and has established her mettle across genres. Although she has yet to create The Hunger Games-level magic at the box office, Lawrence is undoubtedly an outstanding artist.

Here are the last five films of Jennifer Lawrence at the worldwide box office-

No Hard Feelings [2023] – $83.45 million

Don’t Look Up [2021] – $762.85K

Dark Phoenix [2019] – $246.35 million

Red Sparrow [2018] – $145.95 million

mother! [2017] – $44.51 million

Her last five movies have collected around $521.04 million globally. Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in the adult comedy No Hard Feelings, a success at the box office. JLaw was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Comedy or Musical at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, but she lost the award to her good friend Emma Stone. Lawrence won the Comedy Movie Star of the Year award at the 49th People’s Choice Awards. It is streaming on Netflix.

