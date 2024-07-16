If you tuned in to the Oscars ceremony 2018, you probably caught the moment when Emma Stone subtly called out the male-dominated Oscar nominees for Best Director. However, the girl power moment didn’t land well with viewers who took to social media to call out Stone’s perceived brand of “white feminism.”

On the heels of the MeToo movement, Natalie Portman delivered a powerful jab at the 2018 Golden Globes. She used her opportunity to present the Best Director award to highlight that Greta Gerwig, who directed the critically acclaimed film Ladybird, wasn’t nominated among the sea of male contenders.

Emma Stone tried to emulate the powerful moment at the 2018 Oscars, but her point fell flat. While presenting the nominees for best director, the La La Land star commented about the gender disparity in Hollywood, saying, “These four men…and Greta Gerwig [pause for dramatic effect], created their own masterpieces this year.”

While many praised Stone for standing up for Greta Gerwig, others were upset that her pointed comment failed to recognize the racially diverse nominees in the best director category, which included a black man, Jordan Peele, for Get Out and Latinx director Guillermo del Toro, nominated for The Shape of Water.

The other nominees were Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk and Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread. Many felt Stone’s comment had a distinct “white feminist” tone lacking in a non-intersectional perspective. In response to Stone’s comment, a social media user wrote, “Peak white feminism from Emma Stone. Pointing out that 4 of the nominees are men while ignoring that 2 of those men are minorities.”

Another account, Women Film Director, with 43k followers, added, “TBH, I wasn’t a fan of Emma Stone presenting Best Director at the #Oscars by saying, “The men nominated and Greta Gerwig.” Gerwig is only the fifth white woman to be nominated, but Jordan Peele is only the fifth black man. How many Mexican directors are nominated?”

Several people even called out Emma Stone for taking on an Asian role in Aloha and accused her of “whitewashing.”

A user said, “This is the same Emma Stone who played a whitewashed character in Aloha, right? Or am I remembering wrong?”

In the 2019 Golden Globes, Stone yelled out, “I’m sorry,” after Sandra Bullock accused Aloha of Whitewashing the characters.

