Oddity, which premiered at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival, received rave reviews from critics who have deemed it one of the year’s most “unique” horror movies. Horror flicks can still reel audiences into thetaers in uncertain times of streaming services.

The neon scarer starring Nicholas Cage Longlegs, which was released on July 14, was also praised by critics. The film debuted with a record $22 million in the U.S., making it the biggest opening weekend in the genre in a decade.

Now, Written and directed by Irish filmmaker Damian Mc Carthy, Oddity is seemingly primed to topple Longlegs at the box office. The horror Mystery, which features Carolyn Bracken, Gwilym Lee, and Tadhg Murphy, received rave reviews from critics.

The film follows Darcy (Carolyn Bracken) on her twisted journey to uncover the brutal murder of her twin sister and go after those responsible for using haunted items to avenge her sibling’s death.

Oddity has landed a 100% ranking at the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes after being reviewed by 29 top critics. Austin Chronicle described Oddity as a “terrifying film because of its absurdist streak, not despite it, and McCarthy and his cast swing for the fences without ever once losing their balance.”

Variety added, “McCarthy and editor Brian Philip Davis deploy high-voltage moments with expert timing, using the dark to their favour in refreshing fashion.”

Meanwhile, top critic Megan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting described the film as “Unique, and noted “Oddity continues the filmmaker’s exploration of supernatural karma and retribution with offbeat characters and a unique vision for scares.”

Hollywood reporter praised Damian Mc Carthy’s low-budget film, saying, “McCarthy’s approach to his original script is marked by an admirable economy of both narrative and style.”

Oddity will hit theaters on July 19, 2024.

