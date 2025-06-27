Housefull 5 is still earning at the box office despite the arrival of Kajol’s mythological horror film Maa. Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller stands in the range of 193 – 194 crore at the box office in 22 days. With the upcoming fourth weekend, the film might take yet another jump.

Akshay Kumar’s 5th Highest-Grosser

Currently, the comedy thriller helmed by Tarun Mansukhani is Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film of his career and second highest-grosser post-COVID. In fact, it is now very close to claiming the top spot post-COVID!

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 22 Early Trends

On the 22nd day, the fourth Friday, June 27, as per the early trends, Housefull 5 has earned in the range of 50 – 55 lakh at the box office. This is a drop from the previous day, which brought 1.6 crore to the box office. It would be interesting to see if the film takes a jump on the fourth Saturday and Sunday!

Akshay Kumar To Axe Sooryavanshi!

Sooryavanshi is currently Akshay Kumar‘s highest-grossing film in India, post-COVID. It earned 195.04 crore at the box office. The fifth installment of the Housefull franchise is only 1.37 crore to axe Sooryavanshi’s lifetime collection and claim the spot for the actor’s highest-grossing film post-COVID.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of the actor at the box office. (India net collections).

Housefull 4: 206 crore Good N ewwz: 201.14 crore Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore Sooryavanshi : 195.04 crore Housefull 5: 188.09 crore

Housefull 5 VS Housefull 4 Box Office

Housefull 5 is currently the second highest-grosser of the franchise with the top spot claimed by Housefull 4. While the actor is almost 21 crore away from this spot, it would be a miracle if it manages to surpass this number! But it seems like a delusional dream, especially with the arrival of Kajol‘s Maa at the box office.

