Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and team kickstarted the Housefull 5 journey on a successful note at the Indian box office. It dominated the ticket windows for two full weeks but now Sitaare Zameen Par has stolen its thunder. Despite that, there’s been a notable jump in collections on day 17. Scroll below for the latest updates!

How much did Housefull 5 earn on its third Sunday?

There has been a division of footfalls as well as show count. But despite the competition, Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial maintained a very good hold. As per the official figures, Housefull 5 earned 3.90 crores on day 17. It showcased a 22% growth compared to 3.20 crores garnered on the third Saturday.

The overall net earnings in India stand at 186.49 crores in India, which is about 220.05 crores in gross total. Housefull 5 is made on a big budget of 225 crores. Akshay Kumar and team have recovered 83% of the estimated cost in 17 days. A steady hold is crucial to achieve the success tag. The ticket windows will only get further congested with the arrival of Maa and Nikita Roy on June 27, 2025.

Check out the Housefull 5 box office breakdown below:

Week 1 – 133.58 crores

Week 2 – 43.51 crores

Weekend 3 – 9.40 crores

Total – 186.49 crores

Will Akshay Kumar achieve 200 crore milestone again?

Housefull 5 is now pacing towards the 200 crore club. In history of the Indian box office, only 3 Akshay Kumar films have clocked a double century. Said Nadiadwala’s production will have to first beat 2.0 (188 crores) and Sooryavanshi (195.04 crores) and then achieve the massive milestone! It is only 13.51 crores away but will have to maintain a strong hold amid competition from Sitaare Zameen Par.

Check out Akshay Kumar films in the 200 crore club at the Indian box office:

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores

Houseull 5 Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 186.49 crores

India gross: 220.05 crores

Budget Recovery: 83%

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 3: With 149% Growth, Clocks 6th Highest Opening Weekend Of 2025 In Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News