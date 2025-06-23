28 Years Later has announced its arrival at the box office positively. The film landed within the projected range of the industry trackers but failed to outpace How to Train Your Dragon’s second weekend gross to grab the #1 rank. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film debuted at #2, registering the biggest opening weekend in the franchise. It has outgrossed its predecessors by a vast margin. Aaron Taylor-Johnson might experience a hit after his box office debacle, Kraven the Hunter. The horror movies are a hit this season, which has also received positive reviews and is expected to continue the streak.

How much has 28 Years Later earned at the box office in North America on its opening weekend?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, 28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, collected an impressive $30 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. The film was released across 3,444 theaters and clashed with the PG-rated Pixar animation Elio. The film was projected to earn between $25 million and $30 million domestically. Since the buzz was strong around it, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s movie landed on the higher side of the projection.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Day 1 [Friday] – $14.1 million

Day 2 [Saturday] – $8.85 million

Day 3 [Sunday] – $7.05 million

Total- $30.00 million

Biggest opening weekend in the franchise

The R-rated threequel registered the biggest opening weekend in the franchise despite coming out after around fifteen years. It is also 50.7%~51% more than the combined debut collections of the previous two films.

28 Years Later – $30 million 28 Days Later – $10.1 million 28 Weeks Later – $9.8 million

28 Years Later’s Global Opening Weekend

The film collected $30 million in overseas regions on its debut weekend. Adding that to its $30 million domestic debut, the horror flick raked in $60 million on its global opening weekend. It will soon beat its predecessors’ global hauls. 28 Years Later was released on June 20.

Box Office Summary

North America – $30.00 million

International – $30.00 million

Worldwide – $60.00 million

