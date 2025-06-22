How to Train Your Dragon continues to rule at the top spot in the domestic box office chart, and in China as well, it is doing wonders. The film has surpassed the Disney animated feature released last year. It was released last Friday, and this is its second weekend, and it is on track for bigger things. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has outpaced Lilo & Stitch in daily grosses and will cross the $250 million mark worldwide. For the uninitiated, the movie was made on an estimated budget of $150 million, and at this pace, it will probably earn the break-even collection by its third weekend.

How much has the film collected so far in China?

How to Train Your Dragon maintains a stronghold at the #2 rank in China, benefiting from strong word of mouth. According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, the live-action remake collected a solid $3.3 million on its second Saturday, witnessing a drop of -29.8% from its first Saturday over 78K screenings. Gerard Butler‘s movie has hit the $20.4 million cume in China in nine days.

Surpasses Mufasa: The Lion King in China

Based on the report, this live-action remake has surpassed last year’s Mufasa: The Lion King. Directed by Barry Jenkins, it serves as both a prequel and a sequel to 2019’s The Lion King. The movie collected $17.1 million in its run at the box office in China. How to Train Your Dragon has surpassed the entire run of Mufasa: The Lion King.

Set to become the highest-grossing live-action remake post-COVID in China

The live-action remake of the 2010 animated feature is set to achieve an interesting feat at the box office in China post-COVID. Nico Parker’s movie will beat Lilo & Stitch next week as the highest-grossing live-action remake in China in the post-pandemic era.

How much is the film projected to earn on its 2nd three-day weekend in China?

How to Train Your Dragon is experiencing strong walk-up business. 83.9% of tickets for the 2nd Friday were bought on the day, while 16.1% were purchased during pre-sales. It has also collected $425K in pre-sales for the second Sunday and is playing over 68K screenings. The live-action remake is projected to earn between $7 million and $8 million on its second three-day weekend and experience a drop of 37%-28%.

How to Train Your Dragon was released on June 13.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning China Box Office: Crosses Despicable Me 4 To Climb Up Hollywood’s Top 20 Highest-Grossers’ List Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News