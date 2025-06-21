Materialists is suffering due to its mixed word-of-mouth, but its modest budget is a positive. It has the chance of eventually winning at the box office, but it might also go sideways, depending on how it holds up in the following days. Two new films have also been released, but it is the only rom-com running at the cinemas now. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Although the critics liked the film and gave it 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience rating stands at 68%. The viewers felt it unfolds slowly, leaning more into drama than the comedy it promises, but a strong cast keeps it relatable and engaging. The critics’ consensus stated that it offers a thoughtful twist on the classic rom-com, giving its three leads some of their best roles yet and cementing Celine Song’s reputation as a master of modern relationship dramas.

How much has the film collected at the worldwide box office in a week?

Like How to Train Your Dragon, Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal’s rom-com drama Materialists was released last Friday. Although it had some buzz owing to its charming leading cast members, the film is finding it hard to find its footing at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, it collected $11.33 million on its opening weekend. It raked in $1.7 million on its first Thursday at the domestic box office, taking the box office collection to $18.10 million cume.

It collected $3.66 million at the international box office on its first weekend. Therefore, allied to its $18.1 million domestic cume, the worldwide haul has hit the $21.77 million cume in just seven days.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America- $18.1 million

International – $3.7 million

Worldwide – $21.8 million

Budget recovery & break-even point

According to reports, Materialists was made on a production budget of $20 million, excluding the marketing cost. It has already recovered its making cost and slightly more than that at the worldwide box office. The film has earned 8.5% more than its making cost ahead of its second weekend. Since the budget is low, the break-even point is also achievable. The movie must earn an estimated $50 million to break even and succeed at the box office. Although it is not a big target, this too might seem unachievable if the film loses its momentum further.

More about the film

Materialists, by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Celine Song, features a love triangle between Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Evans. Dakota plays a young, ambitious matchmaker torn between her perfect match and imperfect ex. The rom-com drama was released on June 13.

