Aaron Taylor Johnson starrer 28 Years Later has finally arrived at the theaters, and it has earned impressive preview numbers. The film has beaten two of the trending films’ preview collections at the North American box office—Sinners and The Final Destination. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s film is an R-rated horror movie. It has received a B rating on CinemaScore, which is reportedly a favorable rating for any R-rated horror flick. It is under Sinners’ A rating but above Nosferatu, Smile, and Blink Twice. The film seems to be continuing the box office success for horror movies this summer and beating the opening weekend collection of its predecessors by a vast margin.

28 Years Later’s Preview Collection in North America

Industry tracker and box office analyst Luiz Fernando shared the preview collection of 28 Years Later on his X handle [formerly Twitter]. According to that, Danny Boyle’s film collected a solid $5.8 million from the Thursday previews, which is higher than many recent horror releases, including Sinners and Final Destination 6. It is only under Nope’s $6.7 million preview numbers.

Comparison with other recent horror films’ Thursday previews

Nope – $6.7 million 28 Years Later – $5.8 million Scream 6 – $5.7 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $5.5 million Halloween Ends – $5.4 million Halloween Kills – $4.9 million A Quiet Place II – $4.8 million Sinners – $4.7 million Scream 5 – $3.5 million

How much will the film earn on its opening weekend in North America?

The R-rated horror movie is projected to earn between $45 million and $50 million on its three-day opening weekend at the box office in North America. This is much more than what the previous two films earned during their debuts. Here’s how much their predecessors earned on their opening weekends.

28 Days Later (2002) – $10.06 million 28 Weeks Later (2007) – $9.8 million

28 Years Later, featuring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes, was released on June 20.

