28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the fourth installment in the 28 Days Later franchise, hit U.S. theaters on January 16, 2026. Despite earning the franchise’s highest 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the post-apocalyptic zombie sequel could not translate the widespread acclaim into massive ticket sales. After opening with $12.5 million in its domestic opening weekend and after around 40 days in theaters, the Nia DaCosta-directed film has earned $25.1 million in North America.

Combined with its $32.5 million overseas earnings, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s worldwide total now stands at $57.6 million. It currently ranks as the fourth-highest-grossing release of 2026 so far, trailing behind Send Help ($83.3 million), GOAT ($103 million), and Wuthering Heights ($157 million), according to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Summary

North America: $25.1 million

International: $32.5 million

Worldwide: $57.6 million

Now, the big question is: how much is the film’s current theatrical deficit below its estimated box office break-even point? Let’s break down the numbers.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Budget, Break-Even & Deficit (Estimated)

The film was produced on a reported budget of $63 million. Based on the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, the zombie sequel needed an estimated $157.5 million worldwide to break even at the box office. As of now, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is still facing a deficit of about $99.9 million to reach that target. Given its current stage in the theatrical run, it appears unlikely that the film will close this gap. The final box office verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

Was 28 Years Later (2025) Able To Break Even?

Danny Boyle’s 2025 film 28 Years Later was produced on a reported $60 million budget. Using the 2.5x multiplier rule, the zombie sequel needed an estimated $150 million worldwide to break even at the box office. With a current global haul of $151.3 million, the film has already crossed its break-even threshold, though not by a wide margin.

What’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple All About?

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film continues after the events shown in 28 Years Later, following survivors in a Britain devastated by the Rage Virus. As Spike crosses paths with a violent new faction led by Sir Jimmy Crystal, growing conflicts and dangerous choices threaten the delicate order holding the post-apocalyptic world together.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Trailer

