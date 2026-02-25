One of the biggest surprises for many cinephiles at the 2026 BAFTAs was Marty Supreme going home empty-handed despite earning 11 nominations. That said, the Josh Safdie-directed sports drama remains a strong contender at the 98th Academy Awards, whose winners will be announced on March 15, 2026. With the countdown already begun and Oscar buzz gaining momentum, all eyes are now on whether the widely acclaimed Timothée Chalamet starrer can score some big wins on Hollywood’s biggest night.

Nearly two months after its big-screen debut, Marty Supreme continues its run in approximately 344 theaters across North America. The film collected $0.3 million over the February 20-22 weekend, pushing its domestic total to $95 million. Whether it can close the remaining $5 million gap to hit the $100 million milestone remains to be seen. Combined with its $60.5 million international haul, the Oscar-nominated drama has now grossed $155.5 million worldwide.

As its theatrical run continues, the film is inching closer to the worldwide earnings of Sylvester Stallone’s 78%-rated Rocky Balboa (2006). Let’s break down how much more Marty Supreme needs to outgross the popular boxing sequel at the global box office.

Marty Supreme vs. Rocky Balboa – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two sports films performed at the domestic and worldwide box office, using Box Office Mojo’s data:

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $95 million

International: $60.5 million

Worldwide: $155.5 million

Rocky Balboa – Box Office Summary

North America: $70.3 million

International: $85.6 million

Worldwide: $155.9 million

Based on the figures above, Marty Supreme has comfortably surpassed Rocky Balboa in North America by $24.7 million, indicating stronger domestic earnings. However, the Sylvester Stallone-led boxing sequel still maintains a narrow lead in worldwide earnings due to its bigger international haul.

At present, Marty Supreme is trailing Rocky Balboa by just $0.4 million worldwide, putting the Timothée Chalamet starrer just inches away from overtaking the 2006 sports drama. If the film maintains even modest late-run momentum, it appears well-positioned to surpass Rocky Balboa’s global total soon.

Marty Surpeme vs. Rocky Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how each film in the Rocky franchise earned at the box office, as per Box Office Mojo data:

Rocky (1976): $117.2 million

Rocky II (1979): $85.2 million

Rocky III (1982): $124.1 million

Rocky IV (1985): $127.9 million

Rocky V (1990): $40.9 million

Rocky Balboa (2006): $155.9 million

Creed (2015): $174.2 million

Creed II (2018): $214.2 million

With its current worldwide total in the mid-$150 million range, Marty Supreme has already surpassed the first five films in the Rocky series and is poised to outgross the sixth entry. However, the franchise experienced a revival with the Creed films, both of which comfortably crossed the $170 million mark worldwide.

At this stage, overtaking either Creed II or even Creed appears unlikely given Marty Supreme’s current trajectory and its late phase in the theatrical run. That said, a meaningful Oscar boost could still narrow the gap with Creed, and with the right late-run boost, the film still holds a chance of possibly edging past the 2015 Rocky spinoff globally. The final verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

Marty Supreme – Plot

Set in 1950s New York City, the period sports film follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

