The winners of the 2026 edition of the prestigious British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards were announced on February 22, 2026, at a star-studded ceremony held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Paul Thomas Anderson’s acclaimed action thriller One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was the night’s biggest winner, taking home six awards. Guillermo del Toro’s gothic horror Frankenstein and Ryan Coogler’s supernatural hit Sinners also stood out among the top winners with three victories each. Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and the British comedy-drama I Swear secured two wins each.

However, some snubs left many fans disappointed. Many were disheartened to see Paul Mescal miss out on Best Supporting Actor for his heartrending performance in Hamnet, while The Secret Agent failed to win Best Film in the ‘Not in the English Language’ category. However, the night’s most shocking underperformer was Josh Safdie’s critically acclaimed sports drama Marty Supreme, which walked away empty-handed.

Despite being the fourth-most nominated film at the 79th BAFTAs with 11 nods, the Timothée Chalamet starrer could not win a single award. In doing so, the film has now joined a rare club shared by just two other films in BAFTA history.

Films That Share Marty Supreme’s 11-0 BAFTA Record

Before Marty Supreme, only two films in BAFTA history had suffered the same fate of receiving 11 nominations but winning no awards. The first was the British romantic drama Women in Love (1969), followed by Finding Neverland (2004), starring Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet.

Marty Supreme now joins this undesirable club, marking one of the most surprising outcomes of the 2026 BAFTA ceremony.

Can BAFTA Loss Affect Marty Supreme’s Oscar Chances?

Despite its big BAFTA loss, Marty Supreme remains a major frontrunner at the 2026 Academy Awards, strongly contending in top categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. History shows that a poor BAFTA performance does not necessarily affect a film’s Oscar chances.

For instance, the 2022 psychological drama The Whale received four BAFTA nominations but failed to win any awards. However, it later won two Oscars, including Best Actor for Brendan Fraser. Similarly, Barry Jenkins’ 2016 drama Moonlight was nominated for four BAFTAs but went home empty-handed. Later, it made a glorious comeback at the Academy Awards, winning three awards, including Best Picture.

These earlier examples suggest that Marty Supreme’s BAFTA upset may not significantly damage its Oscar prospects.

Marty Supreme Plot

Set in 1950s New York City, the period sports film follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), as he pursues the title of champion. The lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

