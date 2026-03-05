Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme is among the major awards contenders heading to the 2026 Oscars as it continues its steady run at the worldwide box office. The film recently surpassed the worldwide haul of Rocky Balboa and is now set to beat another Rocky franchise film. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Marty Supreme at the worldwide box office

In North America, the Timothee Chalamet starrer sports drama is running in 245 theaters and collected $139k on its 11th weekend at the box office in North America. The domestic total of the film has hit $95.3 million, making it A24’s biggest hit. It is also A24’s highest-grossing film worldwide of all time.

At the overseas box office, Marty Supreme collected $66.7 million. It is now set to be released in China, one of the world’s largest markets. Meanwhile, adding the domestic and the overseas collections, the global total has reached $161.9 million cume. It is one of the top 50 highest-grossing films released in 2025. Timothee Chalamet’s film was made on a reported budget of $70 million and is on track to break even.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $95.3 million

International – $66.7 million

Worldwide – $161.9 million

Set to surpass Creed’s global haul

Creed is the first spin-off and the seventh installment in the Rocky franchise. It features Michael B Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in crucial roles. In this film, Jordan plays Adonis Creed, Apollo Creed’s son, who is trained and mentored by Rocky Balboa, Apollo’s former rival turned friend.

Michael B Jordan starrer Creed collected $174.1 million at the worldwide box office. Marty Supreme is now on track to surpass Creed’s worldwide haul. It is less than $15 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of Creed. With China’s release, it could surpass this spin-off despite not being a part of any franchise.

How does it stack up against the Rocky films?

Rocky IV (1985) – $300.4 million Creed III (2023) – $276.1 million Creed II (2018) – $214.2 million Creed (2015) – $174.1 million Marty Supreme – $161.9 million Rocky Balboa (2006) – $155.9 million Rocky III (1982) – $125.0 million Rocky V (1990) – $119.9 million Rocky (1976) – $117.2 million Rocky II (1979) – $85.2 million

Timothee Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme was released in December 2025, and it will hit the screens in China on March 20.

