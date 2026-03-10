Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl

Randeep Hooda has shared some happy personal news with fans. The actor, who married Lin Laishram in 2023, has now stepped into a new chapter as the couple welcomes their first child together. The duo is ecstatic to announce the arrival of their baby girl on a special day. The news was announced through a social media post, and it quickly caught fans’ and well-wishers’ attention.

According to the update shared by the couple, both the mother and the newborn are healthy and doing well. The arrival of their daughter marks a special new chapter for the family. They revealed that their daughter arrived on a day that already held immense significance for the family.

A Special Date For The Hooda Family

What makes the occasion even more meaningful is the date of the baby’s birth. The newborn shares her birthday with Randeep Hooda’s father, Ranbir Singh Hooda. The day has turned into a double celebration for the Hooda family.

The actor mentioned in his post that becoming a father made him appreciate his own father even more. He also thanked Lin Laishram for bringing their daughter into the world, calling the moment deeply emotional for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Three Generations Celebrate Together

The arrival of the baby girl has brought immense happiness to both families, making the day particularly emotional and memorable as three generations of the family now share a milestone moment together.

Family members and fans have been sending their wishes to the couple ever since the news was shared online.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Release Date For Varun Dhawan Starrer Film Moved To A Week Later, Avoids Clash With Yash’s Toxic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News