Aditya Dhar has truly lived up to expectations. Dhurandhar 2, aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge, had its trailer unveiled a while ago, and it sent my dopamine levels soaring. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, among others, reprise their much-loved characters, with double the thrill! This could well be Bollywood’s ultimate “Honsla Eendhen Badla” moment, and below are five factors that have convinced me so.

About Dhurandhar 2 Trailer

We previously saw Ranveer Singh play undercover spy Hamza Ali Mazari. He was on the receiving end, witnessing the terrorists behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks celebrating while India was in turmoil. But this time, it’s time for Jaskirat Singh Rangi to rise, to take revenge and rule over the enemies. It’s time for Honsla Eendhen Badla, which basically means “courage fuels change.”

Decoding Aditya Dhar’s success formula!

Ever since Uri: The Surgical Strike, I’ve personally been convinced that no director can translate real-life events into a cinematic experience quite like Aditya Dhar. What makes his films even more special is that he taps into every single aspect of cinema and nails it. Safe to say, his films are larger than life and not dependent on star power. Rather, the actors of the Dhurandhar franchise would be proud to be part of the masterpiece.

I saw the Dhurandhar 2 trailer within minutes of its release on YouTube, and I watched it several times over. It grew on me more and more, leaving me thrilled and excited for everything that’s in store.

Here are five factors that have convinced me this will be Bollywood’s next big blockbuster, and why I should probably book my tickets for the first day, first show.

A Background Score That Hits Hard!

Bollywood has been missing a good jukebox for a long, long time. The last Hindi film that was raved for its songs was Kabir Singh. And Animal, to a certain extent. None of us had any idea that Dhurandhar would have such a fantastic jukebox. To date, it’s a part of almost every Indian playlist. The songs translate the emotion. It’s the thrill you experience during a brutal fighting sequence between Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh or during a gang war.

For a while now, Bollywood buffs have been upset about the idea of remixes. But Shashwat Sachdev has nailed it again with Aari Aari. The music very well binds the whole movie together, and Aari Aari was just the perfect choice for the sequel.

Brutal Yet Justified Violence

There was a heated debate over the violence depicted in Dhurandhar. But we can all mutually agree that it was valid. There were no unnecessary sequences, and Aditya Dhar justified the bloodshed effectively. Even the Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer, which begins with the controversial dialogue “Hindu bohot hi kamzor qaum hai…”, has convinced me that this is the moment every single Indian has deeply wished for — the ultimate revenge for all our unsung heroes.

Dialogues That Hit Like A Punch

The dialogues of Dhurandhar will be remembered for a long time, and Aditya Dhar did not disappoint with the sequel. Whether it is “Honsla Eendhen Badla” or Sanjay Dutt’s “Jaha dard hai waha mard hai”, this truly feels like Bollywood’s comeback moment. For a while now, there have been discussions about how Hindi cinema is losing its essence and how audience interest is dipping. But isn’t this the biggest example of how determination fuels transformation?

Humour That Breaks The Tension

One cannot deny that Dhurandhar is otherwise a heavy-toned film. We’re delving into moments of the India-Pakistan conflict, politics, and secret missions. Amidst it all, we have characters like Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi) and SP Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt) delivering some light-hearted, silly moments that release the tension and gear you up for the next big moment.

The Emotional Power of Patriotism

Often, directors take a diplomatic turn. But Aditya Dhar has gone all out, whether it is with Uri or Dhurandhar. In fact, what could be more powerful than the insertion of the leaked phone calls between terrorists during 26/11? The director has successfully tapped into the emotions of viewers, and the sense of pride as a nationalist adds even more weight to the narrative.

My hopes are high for Dhurandhar 2, and hopefully it will be bigger and better than its predecessor. Bollywood might just be headed for a new box-office milestone, and we expect nothing less than the next massive blockbuster.

