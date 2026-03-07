What a terrific response, Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing at the US box office. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan starrer is a force to be reckoned with. History is currently in the making as Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller is set to surpass Animal and record the highest opening day advance booking in the overseas circuit. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Dhurandhar 2 US Box Office Premiere Pre-Sales

According to the latest update by Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has registered pre-sales worth $400K in the US for the premieres. It has witnessed a jump of almost $100K in the last 24 hours alone, which is commendable. Over 24K tickets have been sold from 947 shows across 542 locations.

The only other competition is Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, but Ranveer Singh starrer is enjoying an earth-shattering response, courtesy of the massive success of its predecessor. There are still 12 days to go for the premieres, and the sky is the limit for the upcoming Eid 2026 release.

Dhurandhar 2 is eyeing to surpass Animal, which scored the highest premiere pre-sales for a Bollywood film in the US. Ranbir Kapoor starrer grossed over $650K. In the next 2-3 days, that mark will be surpassed, and history will be rewritten in Hindi cinema!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge US Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

On the other hand, advance bookings for the opening day have surged to a whopping $565K, while the $1 million mark has been crossed in the opening weekend sales.

Ranveer Singh starrer will soon touch the $1 million milestone for the North America premieres, joining the leagues of Animal ($1.2 million), and Tiger 3 ($1 million), the only two Bollywood films in history in the $1 million club. Exciting times ahead!

