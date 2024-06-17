Fathers have always been celebrated in Bollywood films, whether they are severe, laid-back, have dad jokes up their sleeves, or work hard to help their children achieve their dreams.

B-wood films depict a diverse range of fathers, from those who will go to any length to secure their child’s pleasure (as in Paa and Masoom) to those who will do whatever to ensure their child’s happiness. Some of the best films to watch this Father’s Day primarily include:

1. Masoom

Shekhar Kapur’s film stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi as a married couple named DK and Indu. When they discover that DK has a son called Rahul from a previous relationship, their world changes. With an interesting story, this movie examines parenting via themes of love, forgiveness, and the bravery to start afresh.

2. Piku

Piku is one of the most popular movies for Father’s Day. It is about an argumentative father and his daughter. A road trip from Delhi to Kolkata changes their relationship. On their journey, they meet Bhaskar, a man who is concerned about his health. They become closer and learn new things about one another as they travel.

The story takes a completely romantic turn in Kolkata. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Moushumi Chatterjee, and the late Irrfan Khan.

3. Paa

In this well-known film, Amitabh Bachchan plays 13-year-old Auro. He ages rapidly due to a rare disease. Despite his failing health, Auro becomes close to his father, Abhishek Bachchan, when he returns to his life after a long absence. The film tells the heartfelt story of how Auro’s illness strengthens his bond with his parents.

4. Karwaan

This movie released in 2018 explores the challenging bond between a father and son. Their differences regarding the son’s career choices make this worse. Dulquer Salmaan’s character Avinash faces pressure from his father to give up photography and follow his passion for IT engineering.

Following his father’s passing, Avinash takes an impromptu road trip and discovers new information about their relationship.

5. Animal

The film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, sparked social media discussions about violence, gender roles, and other issues. However, at its core, it is about a son seeking his father’s affection (Anil Kapoor).

Animal portrays how far a son will go to win his father’s affection.

6. Wake Up Sid

In this film, Sid, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, is a wealthy and carefree man who isn’t sure what his career goals are. Anupam Kher plays Sid’s father, Ram Mehra who encourages his son to join the family business.

Sid moves in with his new friend Aisha (Konkona Sen) after failing his exams due to an argument with his father. Sid and Aisha’s story of love is beautiful, but the most heartbreaking part is how Sid and his father work things out and eventually get back together.

7. Udaan

A teen named Rohan and his father, Bhairav, have a tense relationship in Vikramaditya Motwane’s debut film. After being expelled from boarding school, Rohan moves in with his younger half-brother, Arjun, and his severe, occasionally violent father.

Bhairav pushes Rohan into engineering classes and factory work despite his love of writing. Unexpectedly, Rohan ends up taking care of Arjun and giving them both the love that Bhairav was unable to provide.

