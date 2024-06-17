Shah Rukh Khan is one of the country’s most loved superstars. He is an incredible actor who always wins hearts with his performances on screen. Off-screen, SRK has consistently raised the standards and showed us that he is a loving husband and father. SRK and his wife, Gauri Khan, have three kids: Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

Whenever pictures or videos of Shah Rukh Khan’s kids go viral, fans always discuss the striking resemblance they have with him. SRK and Gauri’s youngest kid, AbRam, is often called Shah Rukh’s ‘photocopy’. The father-son duo has cute dimples and a similar messy hairstyle. A new video of SRK’s munchkin has gone viral, and fans can’t help but compare the similarity.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan was recently papped in Mumbai with his friends after a fun night together. In the video that has now gone viral, AbRam and his friends can’t stop smiling. The Dunki actor’s son even waves at the paparazzi, flaunting his cute dimple. In the comments, netizens can’t help but adore AbRam’s sweet gestures.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son AbRam’s Cute Video Goes Viral

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, one person commented, “Abram is kind and humble like his father, SRK and abram.” One person posted, “Shahrukh Khan ka dimple leke peda hua hai, so cute (he is born with Shahrukh’s dimple). Another person wished well for both SRK and his son. The Instagram user commented, “Shahrukh Khan has been an angelic soul . And sure does being blessed with this gift of Abram …May this boy shine and be radiant like his father . Truly he is a Divine charismatic gift of Allah. May u always make you dad n family proud. God’s choicest blessings on u Abram.”

Check out the video below –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon start working on ‘The King’. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it also stars Suhana Khan in the lead role. SRK will then work on his spy thriller ‘Pathaan 2’.

Must Read: Baby John: Varun Dhawan Returns To The Sets After Daughter’s Birth, Shares His Experience Of Shooting For Atlee’s Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News