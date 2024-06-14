Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, is currently facing many struggles due to his debut film Maharaj being put under a scanner. The film, which was supposed to be released on June 15, has been put on hold after the High Court issued a notice in response to objections to it. The stay has been put until June 18, and the film won’t be released until then.

However, Junaid is totally focussed ever since he has stepped into the cinema. While his first film looks for a release, he has completed shooting his second one with Sai Pallavi, is prepping up for his third one with Khushi Kapoor and is considering signing his fourth film, that he has liked!

Yes, you heard that right. Mr. Perfectionist’s son has his career well planned, with three signed films and a fourth in consideration. This fourth script, from what we have exclusively heard, is a light-hearted comedy, with its heart in the Hrishikesh Mukherjee eras.

This film would be a classic case of Amol Palekar’s Gol Maal and Gulzaar’s Angoor kind of comedy creating identity confusion as the main premise that would mean Junaid Khan would be most certainly playing a double role in this comic film that has a hilarious title, which would strike a great connect with the audiences.

While Junaid loved the idea of the film, it is still under consideration before he signs the dotted line. But the brilliant premise of the film so well structured that he might not let it go. Moreover it would be a 360 degree turn from what he is doing in his debut film Maharaj.

Junaid Khan’s choices look impressive. While he will start with a controversial subject in YRF’s Maharaj, the film with Sai Pallavi is reportedly titled Ek Din, which is a love story. Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com with Junaid is titled Loveyapa, which is said to be a remake of Love Today. And finally, the fourth one would be a classic confusion comedy.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

