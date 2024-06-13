Ssmilly Suri who started her career with Kalyug and shot to fame overnight as the Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Girl has made her comeback and recently her work for Zee 5 film House of Lies has been noticed. Ssmilly is Ek Villain director Mohit Suri’s sister and is also related to the Bhatts.

The actress recently in an exclusive chat with Koimoi expressed how coming from such an accomplished family affected and impacted her career. There were some days that were good and the others were harsh.

While Ssmilly Suri admitted that coming from the Bhatt clan made her entry accidental yet smooth, it was the later stage that was difficult. She had to hustle and struggle to prove her mettle as carrying the Bhatt-Suri-Hashmi tag was difficult to hold on to at times!

Talking about how being related to cousin Alia Bhatt or Emraan Hashmi sometimes was a boon but mostly a tough fact. When asked if the baggage of coming from an accomplished film family always affects professionally, the actress revealed, “Of course it does.”

She continued, “I come from a family of super achievers. And, you know, not for anyone else, for my own sake, I would like to make my place, and I know I will.”

Ssmilly, who made her debut from Kalyug and entered the Television world with Ekta Kapoor’s Jodha Akbar on Zee TV, also talked about how being Mahesh Bhatt‘s protege gave her so much exposure to filmmaking and films in general. The actress talked about the one takeaway from Mahesh Bhatt that she has been using as a guide in the industry. “Never say never. I won’t do this, I won’t do that, I won’t do this, I won’t do that. Do everything,” said the actress about what she learned from the Arth director.

Implementing Mahesh Bhatt’s advice, Ssmilly Suri is all set for another innings in films and television. She is excited about new offers coming her way and is even exploring options as a contestant for dance reality shows since she is a dancer at heart! Hey, Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa team, hope you are reading this!

