Success and failure are part and parcel of life. Every individual has to go through these phases, including Bollywood celebrities. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have always been open about their careers and how they feel when things don’t work out in their favour. Both of them have witnessed some setbacks in their respective careers.

Ranbir Kapoor made his debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. The first few years were quite successful for the actor. However, there was a phase when his films struggled to impress the masses. Last year, with Animal, Ranbir bounced back and gave one of the biggest box office hits. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has mostly seen success in her career. However, how does the couple handle when things don’t work in their favour? Well, the actress has revealed the same.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Approach To Success & Failure

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Alia Bhatt was asked how they handled the ups and downs in their career. The Darlings actress said, “Ranbir and I handle things differently. I am more contemplative, a bit of an overthinker, while he prefers to shake off the dust and move on quickly. It’s this difference that helps us support each other, providing balance when it’s needed the most. But both of us choose to focus on work with a lot of love and immense respect. We work like it is a part of our life—a very important one—but not the whole of our life.”

Meanwhile, both stars have an exciting line-up of films. After Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will appear together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Ranbir also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park. Alia will be seen next in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. The actress will join YRF’s Spy Universe as the first Indian female spy.

