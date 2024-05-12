Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming project Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari is a hot topic in the media as the pictures from the film’s set leaked a few days back. It is one of the most anticipated films by the actor, and it is expected to showcase grand-scale sets and everything. A source close to the development has recently shared that Ranbir’s look from the movie is about to change. Keep scrolling to know why!

Ranbir’s last film, Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was a massive success at the box office despite being criticized by some people. But RK gave a phenomenal performance in that movie. Ranbir is one of the best actors in Bollywood and has presented exceptional films over the years, such as Rockstar, Barfi, Tamasha, and more. He debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sawaariya opposite Sonam Kapoor. He has once again teamed up with Bhansali for the tentatively title film Love & War. He will start filming for it by this year’s end.

The viral pictures from the set of Ramayana showed Ranbir Kapoor in his Ram avatar with Sai Pallavi alongside him as Devi Sita. The photos soon went viral online, and now a source close to the development has revealed to Zoom that the makers are rethinking Ranbir’s look after the negative reception from the netizens. They said, “The Ramayana team was certain that Ranbir’s Ram look will be loved by the netizens.”

However, it did not happen and the source continued, “The reactions after the ‘leaked’ look of Ranbir as Ram have made the team reconsider his look. He may go for a completely different look. The matter is under scrutiny right now.”

In the Ramayana movie by Nitesh Tiwari, KGF star Yash will portray the role of Ravana alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram and Sai Pallavi‘s Sita. The release details of the film have yet to be revealed.

