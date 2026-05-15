Pati Patni Aur Woh Do brings a mix of comedy, confusion, romance, and nonstop chaos to the big screen. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabi, the film promises a loud and entertaining ride packed with funny misunderstandings and quirky moments.

The film has finally arrived in theaters, and audiences are already sharing their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). People are talking about the madcap comedy, confusing plot, and energetic performances in the film. While Ayushmann Khurrana’s comic timing is winning hearts, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh are also receiving plenty of praise from viewers online.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do X Review: Netizens Are Loving The Comedy & Performances

A fan praised Rakul Preet Singh for her screen presence and comic timing. He mentioned that her character makes a huge impression in the film. The user wrote, “No one is ready for #RakulPreetSingh in #PatiPatniAurWohDo. She looks gorgeous, nails the comedy, and has such a strong screen presence. Nilofar is definitely one of my favourite characters from the film.”

No one is ready for #RakulPreetSingh in #PatiPatniAurWohDo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 She looks gorgeous, nails the comedy, and has such a strong screen presence. Nilofar is definitely one of my favourite characters from the film. — Ruby. (@RubyLaser_) May 14, 2026

Another fan raved about Sara Ali Khan‘s energetic performance in the film. The user mentioned that every frame in the film seems more vibrant with her presence. He penned, “Watched #PatiPatniAurWohDo and honestly #Sara is such a surprise package here! The comic timing, the madness, the glamour, she brings so much life to every scene..and then when she’s not there you literally miss her energy! A must watch.”

Watched #PatiPatniAurWohDo and honestly #Sara is such a surprise package here! The comic timing, the madness, the glamour, she brings so much life to every scene..and then when she’s not there you literally miss her energy! A must watchh — Kumar (@MrKumar247) May 14, 2026

Viewers also praised Ayushmann Khurrana’s comic timing. One user wrote, “Ayushmann completely carries the film on his shoulders. His comic timing, reactions, and dialogue delivery are the biggest reason the humour works so well.”

Ayushmann completely carries the film on his shoulders. His comic timing, reactions and dialogue delivery are the biggest reason the humour works so well. #PatiPatniAurWohDo pic.twitter.com/sRppWxVH4h — akil (@Akil51667300) May 15, 2026

A different user also praised Sara Ali Khan after attending a screening. According to the viewer, her scenes bring extra fun and madness to the film. The user shared, “Just came back from the screening of pati patni aur woh do and every time #Sara entered, scenes became more alive!! A much watch film with famm!”

Just came back from the screening of pati patni aur woh do and every time #Sara entered, scenes became more alive!! A much watch film with famm! — Suraj Saxena (@surajksp424) May 15, 2026

One review described Pati Patni Aur Woh Do as a fast-paced comedy full of madness and confusion. The viewer felt the film worked well as a big-screen entertainer that focuses mainly on fun and laughter. The user rated the movie with three and a half stars.

#PatiPatniAurWohDo Review: A Fast-Paced Comedy That Thrives On Pure Madness ⭐⭐⭐✨ Pati Patni Aur Woh Do revolves around a harmless lie that snowballs into complete chaos after Prajapati Pandey finds himself stuck between suspicious relationships, family pressure, political… pic.twitter.com/mZ2Nbo8alQ — tere naina (@nainaverse) May 15, 2026

Someone wrote, “Ayushmann’s expressions during the confusion scenes had the entire theater laughing. He knows exactly how to make chaos look entertaining without overacting. #PatiPatniAurWohDo”

Ayushmann’s expressions during the confusion scenes had the entire theatre laughing. He knows exactly how to make chaos look entertaining without overacting. #PatiPatniAurWohDo pic.twitter.com/9MG85yDxiq — First Choice (@First_Choice_0) May 15, 2026

Another fan once again highlighted Rakul Preet Singh’s charm and comic energy. According to the viewer, she completely owns the screen whenever she appears. The user wrote, “Watched #PatiPatniAurWohDo and I can confidently say #RakulPreetSingh OWNS this film every time she comes on screen 🤍 Nilofar is pure charm, glamour, comic energy what a presence!”

Watched #PatiPatniAurWohDo and I can confidently say #RakulPreetSingh OWNS this film every time she comes on screen 🤍 Nilofar is pure charm, glamour, comic energy what a presence! — Maaya (@MaayaJaaal) May 14, 2026

Another viewer appreciated how Ayushmann makes even simple scenes funny with his expressions and timing. The user shared, “One thing Ayushmann does brilliantly in this film is make even simple dialogue exchanges funny because of his timing and body language. #PatiPatniAurWohDo”

One thing Ayushmann does brilliantly in this film is make even simple dialogue exchanges funny because of his timing and body language. #PatiPatniAurWohDo pic.twitter.com/hBETCQ9LFk — X Diksha (@Diksha_1Shar) May 15, 2026

Overall Fans Are Loving The Comedy & Performances

Going by the X reactions, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is connecting well with audiences looking for light-hearted entertainment. Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh are receiving the biggest praise. Additionally, viewers appreciated the comedy and family-friendly chaos in the movie.

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