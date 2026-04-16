Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment are joining hands once again after a string of notable collaborations. Karan Johar and Gunnet Monga have previously teamed up for Kill, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and The Lunchbox. This time, they are reuniting to bring a completely different vibe. Their next project is Udta Teer, and it has officially locked its release date.

A Fresh Take On Spy Genre

Udta Teer brings a fresh pair to Bollywood with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starring together. Known for relatable satire and unconventional scripts, Khurrana seems to bring back the flavor of the humor-filled family entertainers.

Udta Teer is expected to blend comedy with elements of espionage, giving the spy genre a playful twist. The film turns the spy world on its head and into a full-on caper.

Udta Teer Release Date

Udta Teer is scheduled to hit theaters on September 11, 2026. With its unique mix of comedy and spy elements, along with a popular cast, the film is shaping up to be an interesting addition to next year’s lineup. More updates, including teasers and first looks, are expected to follow in the coming months.

The film is written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, who is making his directorial debut with this project. Backing the film are well-known names like Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain. With such a lineup, expectations are already building around the film’s execution and scale.

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