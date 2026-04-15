Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films have officially announced their upcoming collaboration, Naagzilla, led by Kartik Aaryan. NaagZilla’s intriguing fantasy theme, tinged with comedy, will leave fans wanting more. And on top of that, there is never a dull moment with Kartik Aaryan on the screen.

The actor will feature in a never‑before‑seen avatar, playing Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, an Icchadhaari (shape‑shifting) Naag embarking on an epic adventure.

Naagzilla Release Date & Creators

A world of shape-shifting snakes, rooted in Indian folklore – Naagzilla has been locked for a grand theatrical release starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead on 12th February, 2027.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (director of the Fukrey franchise), the film is produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Neetu M. Jain.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, the film is co-produced by Marijke deSouza & Divyansh Jain. Written by Gautam Mehra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

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