In a box office turn of events that absolutely nobody saw coming, the horror genre has once again proven why it is the most bankable space in commercial cinema! This Friday witnessed one of the most brutal clashes, with four major Hindi films fighting for shows and audiences. But Mimoh’s Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past has won the clash!

The film’s early trend numbers are a staggering 150% higher than the opening day estimates of Kangana Ranaut’s drama Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata, which has reportedly opened at 1.00 – 1.40 crore. Furthermore, it has gone way past Imtiaz Ali‘s Main Vaapas Aaunga (1.80 – 2.20 crore) and Manoj Bajpayee’s financial thriller Governor (0.90 – 1.20 crore).

Haunted 3D Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Friday, June 12, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past earned in the range of 2.5 – 2.8 crore*. The film faced tough competition from its very first morning show due to a massive four-way clash at the box office, sharing screens with Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. As a result, the film played for only 2.907 shows in India with an occupancy of just 15.4%.

Not only has the sequel conquered the current box office traffic, but it has also managed to outperform its predecessor. Back in 2011, Mahakshay (Mimoh) Chakraborty’s original Haunted 3D opened to a highly successful 2.25 crore net collection in India. 15 years later, the sequel has effectively crossed that number.

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is looking at a good opening weekend. As night shows continue to witness a good crowd, the film is expected to see further growth on Saturday and Sunday, potentially crossing the 8-crore mark by the end of the weekend, despite the competition!

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