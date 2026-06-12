Ram Charan starrer Peddi opened to mixed reactions. But the sports-action drama maintained fantastic momentum during its opening week. Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial has surpassed Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to register the 7th highest opening week in Tollywood. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Peddi earned 6.30 crore on day 8. It witnessed a 16.55% drop compared to 7.55 crore collected on Wednesday. Janhvi Kapoor co-starrer has concluded its 8-day extended opening week, accumulating 193.55 crore.

Today, the sports action drama is likely to enter the 200 crore club. Post that, it will compete against Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (218.47 crore) to become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026. Including taxes, the gross total currently stands at 228.38 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 0 (Paid Previews): 18.5 crore

Day 1: 51 crore

Day 2: 26.9 crore

Day 3: 29.10 crore

Day 4: 32.15 crore

Day 5: 12.05 crore

Day 6: 9.65 crore

Day 7: 7.55 crore

Day 8: 6.30 crore

Total: 193.55 crore

Records the 7th highest opening week of all time in Tollywood!

Ram Charan starrer has achieved another big milestone. It has surpassed the 11-day extended opening week of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to register the 7th highest opening week in the history of Telugu cinema.

Check out the highest opening week collection of all time in Telugu cinema (India net earnings):

RRR: 477 crore Pushpa 2: 736.25 crore (8-day) Baahubali 2: 539 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 423 crore (8-day) Salaar Part 1: 308 crore Devara: 218.85 crore Peddi: 193.55 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 179.15 crore (11-day) They Call Him OG: 169.12 crore (8-day) Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy: 164.50 crore (9-day)

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 8 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 193.55 crore

Budget recovery: 55%

India gross: 228.38 crore

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