Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi is registering a stable run at the Indian box office. The Telugu sports action drama will soon join Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in the 200 crore club. But do you know it will also mark a double-century for Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, only the second time in their careers? Scroll below for a detailed day 7 report!

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, Peddi garnered 7.55 crore net on day 7. Compared to the 9.65 crore collected on Tuesday, it witnessed a 21% drop. Since the working days began, there’s been a decline every day, as word of mouth remains mixed. The sports action drama needs to hold its fort today and tomorrow, before it enjoys the second weekend boost.

The total earnings in India currently stand at 187.25 crore net after 7 days. Peddi is already the second highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2026. It is chasing Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’s 220.99 crore to conquer the #1 spot. The target will likely be achieved during the second weekend.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 0 (Paid Previews): 18.5 crore

Day 1: 51 crore

Day 2: 26.9 crore

Day 3: 29.10 crore

Day 4: 32.15 crore

Day 5: 12.05 crore

Day 6: 9.65 crore

Day 7: 7.55 crore

Total: 187.25 crore

Second century for Janhvi Kapoor & Ram Charan!

Ram Charan’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office is RRR (782.2 crore). Peddi recently grabbed the second spot by surpassing Rangasthalam (154 crore). With its entry into the 200 crore club, the Telugu superstar will score his second double-century in history!

On the other hand, it is also Janhvi Kapoor’s second highest-grossing film of all time. Peddi will soon join the league of Devara, which was her first film to debut in the 200 crore club.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s highest-grossing films in India (net):

Devara – 292.71 crore Peddi – 187.25 crore Dhadak – 73.52 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – 68.05 crore Param Sundari – 54.85 crore

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 187.25 crore

Budget recovery: 53.5%

India gross: 220.95 crore

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