Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has slowed down more than expected, but is moving ahead at a steady pace. Currently in its third week, the film continues to achieve exciting feats at the worldwide box office. The latest is that it has surpassed Lalettan’s own Thudarum to become the fifth-highest-grossing film of Mollywood. After beating Thudarum, it is now just a few lakhs away from its next big target. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 20 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller scored 40 lakh on the third Tuesday, day 20. Compared to day 19’s 50 lakh, it dropped by 20%, thus maintaining a steady pace. Overall, it has earned 107.33 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 126.64 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 111.6 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 20-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 238.24 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 107.33 crore

India gross – 126.64 crore

Overseas gross – 111.6 crore

Worldwide gross – 238.24 crore

Becomes Mollywood’s 5th highest-grossing film

With 238.24 crore in the kitty, Drishyam 3 has comfortably surpassed Thudarum (237.76 crore) to become the fifth-highest-grossing film of Mollywood globally. To claim the fourth spot, it must beat Vaazha 2 (238.46 crore), which is just 22 lakh away. So, with just 23 lakh more, it’ll become Mollywood’s fourth-highest-grosser, which will be accomplished today, on day 21. Before concluding the run, it is likely to overtake Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore) as well to claim the third spot.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Drishyam 3 – 238.24 crore (20 days) Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore

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