Suriya has made a smashing comeback with his latest release, Karuppu, which continues to mint moolah during its fourth week. Not only a comeback, but also the film became the actor’s first-ever 200- and 300-crore grosser at the worldwide box office. Other than ending Suriya’s dry spell, the biggie has helped him to cross the major milestone of 500 crore in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Disappointing outcome from the first 3 post-COVID releases

In the post-COVID era, the actor has had four theatrical releases so far. It started with Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was a failure and grossed 71.93 crore globally. It was followed by a magnum opus, Kanguva. Released amid high expectations, the film turned out to be a disaster, grossing 107.03 crore. His third release, Retro, was also a commercial failure. It did a business of 97.48 crore gross.

Karuppu powers Suriya past the 500 crore milestone post-COVID

Karuppu is Suriya’s fourth theatrical release. It is currently running in theaters, and according to the latest update, it has grossed a whopping 310.16 crore worldwide in 26 days. Combining all films, the actor’s post-COVID total stands at 586.6 crore gross at the worldwide box office, with a massive 52.87% share from Karuppu alone.

So, it’s clear that all thanks to Karuppu, Suriya has crossed the major milestone of 500 crore in the post-COVID era. With a little more push, he could have touched the 600 crore mark as well, but since the film is arriving on OTT on June 12, collections will dry up significantly.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Suriya’s post-COVID releases:

Etharkkum Thunindhavan – 71.93 crore Kanguva – 107.03 crore Retro – 97.48 crore Karuppu – 310.16 crore (26 days) Total – 586.6 crore

Ended Suriya’s dry spell after 10 years

Suriya was going through a rough phase for a long time, and finally, he delivered his first success after 10 years with the latest Tamil fantasy action drama. For those who don’t know, the actor’s previous successful film was Pasanga 2, which was released in 2015. Mounted on a budget of 130 crore, the film has earned 194.38 crore net so far at the Indian box office, recording a return on investment (ROI) of 64.38 crore or 49.52%.

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